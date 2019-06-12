Rey Mysterio: “An unfortunate thing happened in the ring at MITB”

“An unfortunate thing happened in the ring at MITB. When you’re in their full action and full adrenaline, you have know idea of the referee’s count or if he’s even aware that the opponent is grabbing the rope while he’s doing the pin. Nine out of 10 times the ref is right on spot, but this wasn’t the occasion. When I saw the replay I saw that Samoa Joe’s left shoulder was off the canvas during the three-count. Due to the unfortunate aftermath after winning the title, I suffered a separated left shoulder. That has put me on the bench, so I’ve been doing some PRP and slight rotation movements. I’m trying to see if I could get back in possibly late June or July.”

source: wrestlinginc.com