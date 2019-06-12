R-Truth Still Stuck in a Packing Crate

Jun 12, 2019 - by James Walsh

R-Truth is in quite the situation as he attempts to evade 24/7 Championship challengers, as he’s still locked in a crate after Smackdown. Truth posted a new video to Twitter revealing that he’s still stuck in the box that is headed to Los Angeles for Monday’s episode of Raw.

In the video, Truth says, “I think I’m going to Monday night Raw! Somebody get help! This is the This is the 24/7, 7-11, European champion.” He also asks whoever comes to his aid to bring a crowbar.

