Notes on Austin Aries, Shawn Speaks, Jon Moxley, and more

Jun 12, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to the Wrestling Observer, Shawn Spears (formerly Tye Dillinger in WWE) has officially signed with AEW.

– Speaking of All Elite Wrestling, they have booked Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs, Nyla Rose in a triple threat match on Saturday, June 29th in Daytona Beach, Florida for Fyter Fest.

– MLW has announced Austin Aries for 7/25…

– Jon Moxley tidbit:

