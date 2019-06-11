WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 10, 2019 – Reno, Nevada

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match

Finn Balor (c) defeated Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura

2. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Fire and Desire

3. Matt Hardy defeated Buddy Murphy

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) defeated Apollo Crews and Chad Gable

5. Roman Reigns defeated Elias

6. Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan

7. Randy Orton defeated Aleister Black

8. WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) (w/Big E) defeated Dolph Ziggler