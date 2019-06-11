AEW’s next show will be airing live for free

During an interview at E3 (the Electronic Entertainment Expo) on Monday, Kenny Omega announced that Fyter Fest will be streaming live for free on Bleacher Report Live. The show is taking place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, June 29.

Fyter Fest is in partnership with CEO Fighting Game Championships. This is the second year in a row that CEO and Omega have worked together on a show, with CEO x NJPW When Worlds Collide having been held at the Ocean Center in June 2018.

Omega announced that esports commentator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez will be calling Fyter Fest with Jim Ross and Excalibur. Mendez, who was also a commentator for NBC’s “The Titan Games,” was part of the announce team for the CEO x NJPW show last year.

Omega & The Young Bucks will team against Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and a partner at Fyter Fest. Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, and Hangman Page vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy are also set for the main card. CEO organizer Alex Jebailey will face AEW’s Michael Nakazawa in a hardcore match on the pre-show.