WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 9, 2019 – Stockton, California

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match
Finn Balor (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali

2. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Fire and Desire

-Kevin Owens hosted his show with Elias as the guest. Big E eventually interrupted and put Owens through a table after laying Elias out with the Big Ending.

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) defeated Apollo Crews and Chad Gable

4. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bayley (c) defeated Ember Moon and Liv Morgan

-R-Truth came out to congratulate Bayley, but he was chased by Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, and Matt Hardy. Truth escaped as the other four brawled.

6. Lars Sullivan defeated Matt Hardy

7. Aleister Black defeated Randy Orton

8. WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (w/Big E) defeated Dolph Ziggler

