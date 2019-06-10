Triple H to team up with The Club in Japan for eight-man tag match

Triple H will be joining The Club in an eight-man tag team match at the upcoming WWE non-televised live event in Tokyo, Japan.

The former WWE champion has been announced as teaming up with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson to take on Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Samoa Joe on Friday, June 28 at the Sumo Hall.

Triple H was featured in a teaser video promoting the show as he sits down on an iron cross throne which was almost a replica of the one that Cody destroyed in his entrance at Double or Nothing.

This will be his second match of the month, a rare occurrence nowadays, after he lost to Randy Orton in a 25-minute match at Super ShowDown last Friday.