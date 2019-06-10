“The Nature Boy” Going Uncensored on YouTube

Ric Flair will be back at it again on YouTube soon. The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Twitter today that he will releasing a new ‘Naitch Unfiltered’ video on his YouTube channel in one week. Also, Flair plans to answer fan questions in the new video.

Ric Flair wrote today, “Get Ready For The Next YouTube Segment! Naitch Unfiltered!!! Comment Your Questions To Be Answered In The Video That Will Posted A Week From Today! Keep In Mind That God Is Guarding The Pearly Gates, And The Devil Is Afraid Of Me! WOOOOO!” You can check out his tweet below.