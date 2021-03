Notes on Kofi Kingston, Carmella, Jeff Hardy, and new AEW talent

– PWInsider has an update of Jeff Hardy, who is currently recovering from a recent knee surgery. According to the latest update, Hardy is going to Birmingham, Alabama today to get a follow-up on his surgery.

Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections