Geena Davis joins the cast of GLOW for season three

Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Geena Davis has joined the cast of the popular Netflix wrestling series GLOW.

Davis will play Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino in the upcoming third season which arrives on Netflix on August 9.

The legendary actress will appear in five of the new season’s 10 episodes. This season is based in Las Vegas as the GLOW girls are the headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

You can check out her first photo from the show below.