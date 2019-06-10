Cena back on TV screens from tonight…as host of popular Nickelodeon show

John Cena is returning on television screens starting tonight…but it’s not for WWE!

The former 16-time champion is the new host of Nickelodeon’s Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader which starts tonight at 7PM ET.

Cena’s new gig was announced back in February with Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins explaining how the network is trying to attract back the young viewership demographic and one of the moves they as a network are making is hiring John Cena to be the host of the popular game show.

Produced by Mark Burnett of Survivor, the show features a contestant who attempts to answer ten questions taken from elementary school textbooks, two from each grade level from first to fifth. During the game, contestants who are playing for the $1,000,000 prize can be helped by school kids in answering the questions.

Last week, Universal also announced that Cena has joined the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise and will be part of the upcoming ninth installment.