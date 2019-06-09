Video: Jon Moxley enters New Japan’s G1 Climax Tournament

IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley announced during the Dominion show that he will be entering this year’s G1 Climax tournament. This is his first time in the popular tournament ax he continues to work for NJPW before AEW goes full time in October.

Held each Summer by New Japan Pro Wrestling, the G1 Climax is a round-robin tournament that lasts a month and is based on points where a win gets you two points, a draw gets you one point, and nothing for a loss.

The opening night of the 2019 G1 Climax will take place on July 6 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and so far it includes Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jushin Liger, EVIL, SANADA, Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Lance Archer.

The tournament consists of 20 wrestlers and previous winners include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Shinsuke Nakamura, Masahiro Chono, Kensuke Sasaki, and many others.