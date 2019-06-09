The man formerly known as Hideo Itami makes surprise appearance at NJPW’s Dominion show

Former WWE and NXT Superstar Hideo Itami made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Dominion 6.9 event, using his old name of KENTA.

Wearing a Takeover shirt, KENTA was introduced by Katsuyori Shibata and then announced that he will be part of the G1 Climax tournament which starts in July in Dallas, Texas.

It’s been a while since we have seen KENTA on television and in February of this year, he was granted his release from WWE. Despite his 90-day no-compete clause expiring in May, he did not show up anywhere else. The former NXT star had been wrestling on 205 Live prior to his departure from WWE.

His career at NXT and WWE did not leave any mark as initially thought when he arrived mostly because he was injured for long periods of time.