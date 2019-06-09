Scott Dawson References the Young Bucks on Twitter

At last Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown 2019 event, The Usos beat The Revival after hitting Dawson with a double-Superkicks to win the match. Dawson shared a photo from the match on Twitter, and the caption reads, “Seems like there’s always gonna be a pair of brothers waiting to superkick us,” likely in reference to The Young Bucks. You can check out his tweet likely referencing the Young Bucks below.