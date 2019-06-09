Scott Dawson References the Young Bucks on Twitter
At last Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown 2019 event, The Usos beat The Revival after hitting Dawson with a double-Superkicks to win the match. Dawson shared a photo from the match on Twitter, and the caption reads, “Seems like there’s always gonna be a pair of brothers waiting to superkick us,” likely in reference to The Young Bucks. You can check out his tweet likely referencing the Young Bucks below.
Seems like there’s always gonna be a pair of brothers waiting to superkicks us…#FTR pic.twitter.com/2vyXxtLK5G
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 8, 2019