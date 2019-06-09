NJPW “Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall” Results

1. Jon Moxley defeated Shota Umino

-After the match, Moxley announces that he wants to enter the G1 Climax 29.

2. Shingo Takagi defeated Satoshi Kojima

-After the match, Takagi announces that he wants to enter the G1 Climax 29.

3. Jyushin Thunder Liger and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Sukukigun (Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.)

-After the match, YOSHI-HASHI motions that he wants to challenge for the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship.

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Bullet Club (Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, and Chase Owens)

5. NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Taichi (c)

6. IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) (c) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA)

-Katsuyori Shibata introduces KENTA, who announces that he is entering the G1 Climax 29.

7. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Ospreay defeated Dragon Lee (c)

-After the match, Ospreay announces that he wants his first title defense to be against Robbie Eagles.

8. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Tetsuya Naito defeated Kota Ibushi (c)

9. IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho attacked Okada until Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was on commentary, comes to Okada’s aid.