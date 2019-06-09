Matt Morgan on his stuttering gimmick: “I hated it”

Jun 9, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

“I hated it. I didn’t tell those guys to call me up prematurely. But now I was finally getting an opportunity to work as a heel. Trainers would put me in scenarios where I didn’t get to be seven-foot Matt Morgan the giant. There was nothing you could have thrown at me that I couldn’t have handled. As for the stuttering thing, I did say in that office, and not talking back or anything, but you know, Vince sold this to me as he’s always wanted to put this stuttering character on one of these bigger, super impressive looking guys.”

source: postandcourier.com

