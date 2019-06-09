Jericho on AEW: “There’s so many guys that I’d like to work with”

“With AEW you have a roster full of guys who are all up and coming or established and I’ve wrestled hardly any of them… I think I had one match with Cody maybe ten years ago in WWE on a Saturday morning show. I think the Young Bucks, MJF, Jungle Boy, Hangman Page you mentioned – There’s so many guys that I’d like to work with – and Pentagon and Fenix – and that’s the exciting thing is that now when you have the stars, you have this roster of everybody. What Double or Nothing was was a real kind of coming out party for AEW because it showed… what this company is all about. There’s a lot of guys on that show that I’d enjoy working with, and the best part is there’s no rush. it’s just getting going. It’s just getting started. There’s two or three years of storylines already and we’ve only had one show, so I’m really excited about all the options.”

source: uproxx.com