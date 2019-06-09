Impact’s A Night You Can’t Mist results

Here are the results from yesterday’s A Night You Can’t Mist event which aired exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Rascalz defeated oVe; Moose defeated Luchasaurus; Little Guido defeated Clayton Gainz; Taya Valkyrie defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the Knockouts title; Willie Mack defeated Rich Swann and Teddy Hart to retain the House of Hardcore title; Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards in a Philly street fight; The Great Muta and Tommy Dreamer defeated Johnny Impact and Michael Elgin.