Graphical Artist on Designing Artwork for Chris Jericho, Creating ‘This Is Hope’ Poster for WWE

Arab News recently spoke to graphic designer Abdulmalik Ali Al-Muwizri, who has done some graphic design work for Chris Jericho and his rock band Fozzy. Al-Muwizri was actually personally contacted by Jericho after Jericho saw some of his fan art that was posted on social media for a match between Jericho and former WWE Superstar Hideo Itami (who appeared at NJPW Dominion today under his old ring name of KENTA) for a WWE live event in Japan in 2017.

The graphic designer later became a personal graphical artist for Jericho, and he designed a poster for Fozzy’s tour schedule. Al-Muwizri also created a poster for the first WWE women’s match in Abu Dhabi between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss. Below are some highlights.

Al-Muwizri on getting contacted by Jericho: “I received a notification saying: ‘Chris Jericho has followed you,’ and I was like ‘Come on, not another fake.’ The notification scared me because it had happened to me before — fake wrestler accounts following me. So I checked if it was real or not, and it was in fact the real Chris Jericho. I was so excited, I was geeking out. That was so incredibly thrilling, I can’t even put my feelings in words. I knew something special had just happened but I didn’t realize it fully at that time.”

On getting attention for making a fan poster for a rumored match between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels: “As soon as I posted it, it got a massive response and went viral very quickly. It was easily the most amount of feedback I had received at the time. AJ Styles then reposted it on Twitter and it got about 10,000 retweets. Everyone in the wrestling world was talking about it. A few months later, AJ and Shawn Michaels talked about the graphic on the WWE Network show ‘Table for 3.’ They showed it too on the show. This was a big sign that anything is possible when you put in the work. So I kept slogging away.”

Al-Muwizri on Chris Jericho and getting to talk to him for the first time: “So you’re real then! I was so glad that I was able to thank him in person for everything he did and still does for me. He’s such an amazing guy.”

On Jericho giving him an opportunity: “I always get emotional talking about how Jericho gave me — a stranger on the internet — a chance that day when he followed me on Instagram. Just imagine if he had not happened to see the poster that day? Or what if he had decided not to repost it? It is crazy how things work.”

Al-Muwizri on his poster for the women’s match in Abu Dhabi: “I want to thank WWE for making that happen, and especially Adam Bigwood and Carlo Nohra. Without them, none of this would have happened and they deserve credit for it.”