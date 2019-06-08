Seth Rollins: “I am in the middle of my prime”

“It really has been quite the last two years for me. I have really been on a roll. I really hit my stride last year, as you mentioned, with two WrestleManias in a row having two title wins. When I look back at this stretch of my career it will be interesting to see where it stacks up with the other parts of my career. It has been a renaissance for me from a character perspective. I am the happiest I have ever been and relatively healthy. I am in the middle of my prime, I have just turned 33, so who knows what the next year is going to bring.”

source: The National