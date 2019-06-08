Pursuit Channel airs wrong episode of Impact Wrestling

Impact’s U.S. broadcaster the Pursuit Channel yesterday messed up the latest episode of Impact and instead aired last week’s episode again.

Reacting quickly to the mistake, Impact made the new episode available on Twitch and also uploaded it immediately to the Impact Plus streaming service for everyone to watch for free. Registration to the service is required to watch it.

Pursuit made no mention of it on their social media and kept plugging their fishing shows instead.