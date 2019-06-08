Impact Wrestling Taping *SPOILERS* For Friday Night, 06/07/19

Impact Wrestling is taping more episodes of their show tonight in Queens, New York. You can see results below, per PWInsider:

PRE-SHOW NOTES

Laredo Kid is backstage and will be returning to the company tonight.

JT Dunn is here and slated to wrestle for an Xplosion match.

House of Glory star Mantequila is also slated to work an Xplosion match.

TJP is here and will be working again.

Scarlett Bordeaux is here.

They are filming all the wrap-around segments with Don Callis and Josh Mathews before the show so they don’t have to stop the in-ring content to film them. In a smart move, they are rotating the fans around so the segments look different based on what week they will air.

There are about 500 fans in attendance.

* Xplosion: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovitch

They shook hands before the bell. They had some solid back and forth action early on. Slamovitch had the chance to show a little more than she did last night. Grace ended up outside on the apron and was dropkicked to the floor. Masha stomped the hell out of her and choked her in the corner. Masha missed a splash in the corner. Grace charged her in the corner but Masha leapt over her and nailed a Codebreaker for a two count. Grace came back with a great spinebuster for a two count. Grace nailed a series of clubbering shots. Masha caught her with a back suplex. She went for a piledriver, but Grace backdropped her. Grace drilled her off the ropes. She nailed a Vader Bomb off the ropes and hit a Michinoku Driver for the pin.

Your winner, Jordynne Grace!

* Xplosion: Charles Mason vs. Sawyer Fulton (with Sami Callihan)

The crowd was giving OVE all sorts of heat. Fulton destroyed Mason and nailed a delayed vertical suplex. Mason fired back and nailed a series of rights and dropkicked Fulton through the ropes and out to the apron. He went for a tope but was caught and slammed onto the ring apron. Fulton scored the pin with a Deep Six.

Your winner, Sawyer Fulton!

* The Rascalz vs. Laredo Kid & Impact Tag Team Champions LAX (with Konnan)

Laredo hit a bodypress off the top onto all three Rascalz to kick off the show. They did all sorts of great spots, popping the crowd big time. It broke down into a brawl at one point. The Rascals made a comeback with Wentz hit a big dive over the top. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome.” They all did an insane sequence of big moves, with everyone laid out at the end to a big pop. Everyone battled in the ring. LAX stacked them up with Laredo Kid hitting a 450 off the top for a near fall, The Rascalz gained control and triple-teamed Ortiz, scoring the pin.

Your winners, The Rascalz!

This was really damn good with all sorts of cool sequences and nice highspots and near falls. Really fun.

* The North vs. The Deaners

Solid tag action. The Deaners worked over Page but Cousin Jake was cut off. The North tagged in and out working him over until Deaner made the hot tag. Deaner hit a dive to the outside on Page. Alexander and Page each drilled Deaner with backbreakers. They got a lot of heat on Deaner. Page nailed Jake to make sure he couldn’t tag in. Jake finally made the tag and began throwing suplexes. He wiped out Alexander with a big splash. Alexander clipped his knee and locked on an anklelock. The Deaners double-teamed Alexander. Deaner hit a top rope headbutt but Page broke up the pinfall. Alexander and Jake went back and forth with clotheslines and suplexes. The North scored the win with a double-team wheelbarrow slam.

Your winners, The North!

* Rosemary & Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Havok & Su Yung

Yung and Taya started out and went back and forth. Rosemary tagged in and hit a missile dropkick on Havok. Rosemary went for a dive but Havok drilled her as she hit the ropes. Havok went to use a chair but Rosemary kicked her down. They all brawled on the floor until the referee threw the match out. The crowd chanted, “Let them fight.” They kept fighting. Taya stomped Havok in the corner with a chair. Rosemary poured thumbtacks on the mat. They tried to suplex Yung onto the tacks but Havok saved her. Yung went to nail Taya but hit Havok by accident. Havok went to put her through the tacks but Jim Mitchell ran out to play peacemaker. Taya and Rosemary returned and speared their opposition. Rosemary picked up the Knockouts title belt and Taya didn’t like that.

No contest.

This was more a backdrop to preview the Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary than anything else.

* Sami Callihan vs. Fallah Bah (with Scarlet Bordeaux)

Bah used to might to overpower Callihan early on. Callihan cut him down and used a chinlock to wear him down. Callihan stomped away on Bah and drilled him with rights, but Bah started to come back to life. Callihan cut him off and went back to the chinlock. Bah nailed a belly to belly suplex and hit several back splashes in the corner. They battled onto the floor. Callihan stomped Bah’s foot as he returned to the ring and drilled him with the piledriver for the pin.

Your winner, Sami Callihan!

Good, solid bout that told a nice story.

Callihan cut a promo saying everyone was chanting “draw” at him, showing how over a true male performer can be. He said he was tired of all the talk of the Knockouts Revolution. He called Tessa Blanchard out. Callihan said he had a bone to pick with her. She comes out here in high heels and is trying to show how tough she is. He said she isn’t going to do anything to him because he’s a male and he is Impact Wrestling. He said she wants to be treated as an equal and sometimes, you get what you wish for. He kicked her down. He said that’s what happens when a Knockout gets in the ring with a male. Tessa got up and speared him. The crowd chanted her name. She beat on Callihan until OVE hit the ring and broke it up. They held her down as he said, “Wrong move, b**ch!” and hit her in the gut with a baseball bat, then hit a piledriver.

Tommy Dreamer and D’Lo Brown got in the ring to check on her. She made it to her feet and was helped to the back.

* TJP vs. Ace Austin

This is a rematch from last night. They went longer than last night with Austin getting some offense on Perkins. They had some nice back and forth grappling on the mat early. Perkins kicked Austin out of the ring with a spinkick. He went for a springboard move to the outside but ate a superkick. Austin hit a nice back dive to the floor, similar to what Tony Nese does. Austin used a surfboard style submission, trying to wear Perkins down. Perkins went for a reverse rana but it didn’t execute right. Perkins started hitting all sorts of big aerial offense, including a springboard kick and a bodypress. Austin came back with a springboard knee strike for a close two count. They battled to the top rope. Austin hit a leap into a rana into the ring. He missing a twisting back senton. He rolled up Perkins and used the ropes for leverage but the referee caught him. They battled back and forth with leg strikes and kicks. Perkins caught Austin in a submission and Austin tapped.

Your winner, TJP!

Good match!

They had to delay the taping for a minute to eject a fan who, we are told, was harrasing the announcers. The fan had apparently been warned to knock it off and didn’t, so out he went!

Jordynne Grace came out to do commentary.

* Madison Rayne vs. Kiera Hogan.

They went back and forth with Hogan making sure she was addressing Grace at ringside. The action was solid but the story was really about building the issues with Grace and Hogan. Kiera pie-faced Jordynne at one point. She nailed a spinning Perfectplex to get the pin. Hogan and Grace faced off, but Hogan left the ring when she entered.

Your winner, Kiera Hogan!

* Xplosion: Mantequilla vs. JT Dunn vs. Jake Crist

Lots of fast paced action. Crist nailed a dive into a DDT on the floor. They all battled on the top rope. Mantequilla was slammed off the top to the ring by the others. Crist overcame Dunn and nailed a cutter off the top for the pin. Good, solid action from bell to bell.

Your winner, Jake Crist!

* Xplosion Raj Singh (with Gama Singh) vs. Sabu (with Super Genie)

Singh worked over Sabu early until he missed a charge in the corner. Sabu hit a springboard tornado DDT. He then hit a dive off a chair to the floor on Singh. That got a big ECW chant. Back in the ring, Sabu was caught with a Hot Shot. Singh battered Sabu who responded with a right hand. Sabu nailed Air Sabu off a chair and then Genie did it. How is that not a DQ? Sabu nailed a slingshot legdrop and locked on a Camel Clutch for the submission.

Your winner, Sabu!

As a spotlight for Sabu, it was very good. Singh looked solid here as well.

Moose came out for a promo, wearing a suit. He said that when he was a fan, he used to watch Rob Van Dam on ECW TV and used to pull his seat close to the TV to watch him wrestle Taz, Sabu and Tommy Dreamer. Some fans were chanting, “Douche” at Moose. That was pretty funny. He said that he can’t be a fan of RVD because he realized he was just plain better than Moose. He said RVD has been around the world. He said he’s been around the world too. He said that RVD calls himself Mr. PPV but it’s been years since he was on PPV, so he’s going to give him a chance to validate yourself at Slammiversary. He said he had a video to get Rob’s attention. It was a video of Moose standing over a beat up Sabu filmed earlier today. He asked if he had the old man’s attention now.

RVD’s music hit and they had a pullapart brawl.

Gama Singh came to the ring for a promo. He cut a promo about what was wrong about the American culture. The fans chanted “USA.” He introduced Rohit Raju.

* Laredo Kid vs. Rohit Raju

They had a nice pace going. Laredo Kid went to do a move off the bottom rope and it broke. Whoops! He hit a moonsault off the middle rope for a two count. Raju gained control and nailed a nice gourdbuster for a two count. He stomped away at Kid. Raju nailed a suplex for a two count. Kid made a comeback with a rana and a superkick. Kid hit a dive to the floor through the ropes. He slammed Raju but missed a spinning dive off the rope. Raju nailed a knee strike and hit a cannonball into the corner. He nailed a double stomp to the back and scored the pin.

Your winner, Rohit Raju!

* Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Johnny Impact & John E. Bravo

Swann and Impact started out, battling back and forth. Swann had control and tagged into Mack. Mack caught him with a lucha armdrag then repeated the feat off the ropes. Mack hit a high cross bodyblock. Swann tagged in and they whipped Impact into the ropes, nailing a flapjack/bulldog combination.

Bravo distracted Swann, setting up Impact to blast him from behind. Bravo tossed Impact something and he used it on Swann on the floor. Impact worked him over and tossed him back into the ring. Now that he had an advantage, Bravo tagged in and worked over Swann. Impact tagged back and in and scored several two counts.

Impact held Swann for Bravo to punch and strike. Impact went for a Razor’s Edge but Swann turned it into a DDT. He tagged out to Mack who drilled Impact with all sorts of moves. They battled to the ropes, where Mack nailed a neckbreaker off the top. Mack nailed a cannonball and a Samoan Drop. He followed up with a standing moonsault for a two count. They double dropkicked Impact out of the ring, then took out Brave with a stunner and a splash for the pin.

Your winners, Rich Swann & Willie Mack!

Impact Champion Brian Cage came to the ring for a promo. He called out Michael Elgin, saying it’s taken him 14 years to stake his claim as one of the best in pro wrestling. That’s why he has gold in his hands as the Impact Champion. He said that Elgin took that moment from him and ruined the biggest win of his career and even sent him to the hospital. The fans booed that. He said he sent an injured Brian Cage to the hospital but Michael Elgin is going to find out that you can’t break this machine. He said that at Slammiversary, he’s going to find out….and a doctor got into the ring. Cage killed the doctor with a F5. Elgin hit the ring and attacked Cage. He nailed Cage with a bucklebomb and hit a sit-down powerbomb. He stood over Cage and nailed him again.

That’s all from Impact Wrestling in NYC tonight!