Cena officially joins the cast of Fast & Furious franchise

The Fast and Furious franchise is adding its second WWE star to its ever-growing list of cast: former 16-time champion John Cena!

“For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family,” Cena wrote in a tweet.

Deadline.com also confirmed that The Rock will not be in the 9th installment of the popular franchise. Johnson joined the F&F cast in the fifth movie and has been an integral part of the series ever since. He now heads up his own spinoff from the show, Hobbs & Shaw, and the first movie of that series comes out in August of this year.

The main star of the show, Vin Diesel, teased Cena’s addition in an Instagram video back in April but it was only yesterday that Universal officially confirmed that he’s on board.

It’s not known what character Cena will play yet but Deadline says the only info it has on it is that he will play a “badass.”

Fast & Furious 9 is starting production this month for a May 2020 release.