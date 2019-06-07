WWE Super ShowDown

Kickoff Show:

Beth Phoenix, Charly Caruso, and David Otunga are on the Kickoff Panel, which is being hosted inside WWE Studios in Stamford, Connecticut. They run down the card for the show, and then footage of Brock Lesnar’s beat down of Seth Rollins from this past Monday Night Raw is shown. A promo from Paul Heyman is shown. Heyman says Rollins paid a price to Lesnar when Lesnar attacked him with the chair on Raw, and he will pay another price today when Lesnar takes the WWE Universal Championship from him. Otunga says there is no way that Rollins leaves Super ShowDown with the title, and Phoenix disagrees.

Ricochet and Robert Roode hype up the 50-Man Battle Royal, each saying that they will win it in the end.

—

The hype video for the feud between Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston airs. Otunga says everyone has embraced Kingston and that is something that Ziggler will never get. Phoenix says Ziggler is bitter and it has soured his talent and what he is truly capable of.

Talk turns to the match between Andrade and Finn Balor and a video package for “The Demon” plays. Otunga says The Demon will have a psychological threat on Andrade, but Phoenix says Andrade has been scouting and is prepared.

Byron Saxton interviews Seth Rollins. Rollins says he is not one hundred percent, but it is what it is. Rollins says he is going to be a fighting champion and he is focusing on Baron Corbin and he is going to beat him and retain the title. Rollis says if Lesnar does cash in, he will be ready.

—

The panel talks about the 3-on-1 Handicap Match between Lucha House Party and Lars Sullivan. Otunga says LHP will have to use their numbers advantage and tire Sullivan out, but if Sullivan gets his hands on them it’s a wrap. Phoenix says we are just now seeing what Sullivan is capable of and there might be a monster that we haven’t seen unlocked yet.

Heavy Machinery and Rusev talk about the 50-Man Battle Royal, saying they’re going to win it.

The hype video for the match between Randy Orton and Triple H airs. Otunga says this match is about Orton trying to prove that he is the man now, and Phoenix says it is a battle about respect that is built out of disdain.

—

The panel talks about the match between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman and footage from the Arm Wrestling Match on Raw is shown. Otunga says this is a battle of egos and Phoenix says it is two alphas going at it.

The hype video for the match between Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon airs. Otunga says this all started with Reigns delivered a Superman Punch to Mr. McMahon, but it is hypocritical of Shane to talk about attacking someone’s father when he attacked The Miz’s dad. Phoenix says Shane has talked a lot of game and has a lot to back up.

The hype video for the match between Goldberg and The Undertaker airs. Otunga says Goldberg will be motivated in this match, and Phoenix says she is a bit worried because Goldberg likes to end matches quickly. She says if the match goes long, it will weight on the side of The Undertaker.

—

The Usos vs. The Revival

Dawson and Jey start the match and Jey drops Dawson with an uppercut. Jimmy and Wilder get involved, but The Usos take control and send The Revival to the floor. Jimmy delivers chops to Dawson and Wilder on the floor, but The Revival comes back and takes control. Wilder tags in and drops an elbow on Jimmy and goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Dawson tags back in and sends Jimmy to the floor. Dawson gets Jimmy back into the ring and drops him with a suplex and applies an abdominal stretch. Jimmy counters with a hip toss, but Wiler tags in. Jimmy kicks Wilder in the face, and Dawson and Jey tag in. Jey takes Dawson down with a Samoan Drop and then connects with a hip attack in the corner. Jey goes for the cover, but Dawson kicks out at two. Jey sends Wilder to the floor and takes Dawson down with a cross-body. Jey goes for the cover, but Dawson kicks out at two.

Jey rolls up Dawson, but Wilder distracts the referee. Jey superkicks Wilder and Dawson slams Jey with a spine-buster. Dawson goes for the cover, but Jey kicks out at two. Wilder tags in, as does Jimmy. Jimmy superkicks Wilder and then Dawson, and then The Usos superkick Wilder and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Usos

—

Back to the Kickoff Show panel, and they run down the card once more.

—

Super ShowDown:

The show opens with a video package hyping the matches on the card. Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Renee Young are on commentary.

—

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

They lock up and Corbin backs Rollins into the corner. Corbin delivers body shots, but Rollins fights back. Corbin delivers a knee to the midsection, but Rollins comes back with a dropkick. Rollins tries to get back into the ring, but Corbin cuts him off. Corbin goes to work on Rollins’ midsection and drapes him over the ropes. Corbin goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins fights back, but Corbin drops him with a clothesline. Corbin goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out again. Corbin applies a bear hug and then delivers right hands to his midsection. Corbin drops Rollins with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins comes back with an enzuiguri and delivers a series of right hands. Rollins connects with an elbow shot and drops Corbin with the Slingblade. Corbin goes to the floor, but Rollins takes him out with a suicide dive.

Corbin rolls back into the ring, and then back to the floor, but Rollins takes him out with another suicide dive. Rollins tosses Corbin back into the ring an goes up top, but Corbin cuts him off. Corbin goes for a Chokeslam, but Rollins rolls through and gets a two count. Corbin goes to the floor and Rollins goes for another suicide dive, but Corbin catches him with an uppercut. Corbin slams Rollins to the mat and goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins comes back and kicks Corbin in the face and goes for the Stomp, but Corbin dodges it and connects with the Deep Six. Corbin goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Corbin goes for the End of Days, but Rollins counters with an elbow. Corbin brings a chair into the ring, but the referee tells him to get rid of it. Corbin and th referee argue and Rollins rolls Corbin up from behind and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Universal Champion: Seth Rollins

-After the match, Corbin lays out Rollins with an End of Days. Brock Lesnar’s music hits, and he makes his way to the ring with Paul Heyman, a referee, the Money in the Bank briefcase, and a steel chair. Heyman trips getting into the ring and distracts Lesnar, and Rollins low blows Lesnar. Rollins grabs the chair and beats Lesnar down with it. Rollins delivers the Stomp to Lesnar onto the briefcase.

—

A vignette for WWE Stomping Grounds airs. It will be Sunday, July 23rd from Tacoma, Washington.

Lesnar and Heyman are still at ringside. Lesnar begins walking up the ramp, and then grabs the briefcase from Heyman.

—

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade

Balor takes Andrade down immediately, but Andrade comes back with a forearm shot. Balor comes back with a front face-lock, but Andrade shoves him off and connects with a knee strike in the corner. Balor comes back with a double stomp and connects with a dropkick on the floor. Andrade trips Balor on the apron and tosses him into the ring. Andrade connects with a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Balor kicks out at two. Andrade drops Balor with three suplexes and then delivers a back elbow. Andrade slams Balor to the mat and goes for the cover, but Balor kicks out at two. Andrade applies a rear chin-lock, but Balor comes back and drops Andrade with a dropkick. Andrade clotheslines Balor in the corner, but Balor comes back and clotheslines Andrade to the floor. Balor takes Andrade out with a suicide dive.

Balor tosses Andrade back into the ring and then kicks him in the face a few times. Balor chops Andrade in the corner, but Andrade kicks him in the face. Balor comes back and slams Andrade to the mat. Balor spikes Andrade and goes for the cover, but Andrade kicks out at two. Balor connects with the Slingblade, but Andrade delivers a back elbow and double knees. Andrade goes for the cover, but Balor kicks out at two. Andrade goes for the moonsault, but Balor moves and knees Andrade in the midsection. Balor slams Andrade to the mat and splashes down on him from the top. Balor goes for the cover, but Andrade kicks out at two. Andrade comes back with double knees and drops Balor with the Hammerlock DDT. Andrade goes for the cover, but Balor kicks out at two. Balor comes back with a knee strike and a power bomb. Balor sends Andrade into the corner and goes up top.

Andrade cuts him off, but Balor delivers an Impaler DDT from the top. Balor connects with Cout de Grace and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: Finn Balor

—

The Miz and Jinder Mahal talk about the 50-Man Battle Royal and how they are going to win it. Mahal also talks about getting the WWE 24/7 Championship back.

The video hype package for the match between Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon airs.

—

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon (w/Drew McIntyre)

McIntyre distracts Reigns and McMahon goes on the attack. McMahon grinds Reigns’ face against the ropes and delivers a series of rights. Reigns fires back with rights of his own. Reigns charges at McMahon, but McMahon moves and Reigns hits the ring post. McMahon beats Reigns down in the corner and then slams him into the ring post. Reigns falls to the floor and McIntyre gets a cheap shot in on Reigns. McMahon tosses Reigns back into the ring and chokes him on the mat. McMahon takes Reigns down with a side-Russian leg-sweep and goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. McMahon delivers a series of right hands, but Reigns fights back with rights of his own. Reigns delivers a clothesline, but McMahon comes back with a back elbow. McMahon goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. McMahon applies a rear chin-lock, but Reigns fights back and drives McMahon into the corner.

Reigns drives his shoulder into McMahon and delivers a series of corner clotheslines. Reigns drops McMahon to the mat with a boot to the face and sets up for the Superman Punch. McMahon trips him up and goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. McMahon locks in a modified triangle submission, but Reigns counters and slams him to the mat. Reigns goes for the cover, but McMahon kicks out at two. McMahon goes to the floor and Reigns follows, but McMahon rolls back into the ring. McIntyre slams Reigns into the barricade, but Reigns comes back and slams McIntyre into the ring post. Reigns drops McIntyre with a Superman Punch, and then drops McMahon with a right hand. Reigns tosses McMahon back into the ring, but McMahon drops him with a Spear. McMahon goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two.

McMahon sets Reigns in the corner and goes up top, but Reigns cuts him off with a Superman Punch. Reigns goes for the cover, but McMahon kicks out at two. Reigns goes for the Spear, but McMahon kicks him in the face. Reigns knocks McMahon into the referee and McIntyre drops Reigns with the Claymore, and McMahon gets the pin fall.

Winner: Shane McMahon

—

Byron Saxton interviews Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage. Kingston says he was beat down two weeks ago, but got back on his feet like a champion is supposed to do. Woods hypes up Kingston’s return trip to Ghana and Kingston says he is fighting with purpose after that trip.

—

3-on-1 Handicap Match: Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado) vs. Lars Sullivan

Kalisto starts the match with Sullivan. Sullivan backs Kalisto into the corner and drives his shoulder into him. Sullivan clubs Kalisto across the back and slams him into the turnbuckle. Dorado tags in and connects with quick strikes, but Sullivan clubs him down to the mat. Sullivan picks Dorado up, but Dorado fights out. Sullivan quickly dumps Dorado to the floor. Sullivan tosses Dorado back into the ring and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Sullivan shoves Kalisto to the mat and punches Dorado to the floor. Metalik tags in and kicks Sullivan a few times. Metalik connects with an elbow and Kalisto attempts a cross-body. Sullivan tosses him into the corner and clotheslines him in mid-air. Kalisto comes back and sends Sullivan to the floor. Sullivan gets back into the ring and knocks Metalik to the floor.

Sullivan slams Kalisto to the mat and then delivers cross-face shots. Sullivan goes up top, but Dorado and Metalik cut him off. They stomp away on him and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Lars Sullivan

-After the match, LHP continue to beat down Sullivan and escape the ring. Sullivan goes after them and beats them all down.

—

The video hype package for the match between Randy Orton and Triple H airs.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

They lock up and Orton backs Triple H into the corner. Triple H turns it around and applies a wrist-lock. Orton takes Triple H down, but Triple H gets free and they are at a stalemate. Orton applies a hammer-lock, but Triple H counters into a side-headlock. Triple H drops Orton with a shoulder tackle and goes for the Pedigree, but Orton counters. Orton goes for the RKO, but Triple H shoves him away. Triple H works over Orton’s arm, but Orton counters with a right hand. Orton delivers more rights in the corner and charges, but Triple H sends him into the ring post. Triple H stomps away on Orton and takes him to the floor. Triple H slams Orton’s arm into the barricade and the steps. Triple H slams Orton into the ring post, but Orton counters with a side slam onto the announce table. Orton slams Triple H into the steps and tosses him back into the ring.

Orton goes for the cover, but Triple H kicks out at two. Orton stomps on Triple H repeatedly and goes for the cover, but Triple H kicks out again. Orton applies a headlock and then slams Triple H to the mat. Orton goes for the cover, but Triple H kicks out. Orton goes back to the headlock, but Triple h counters and knees Orton in the face. Orton comes back and sends Triple H into the corner, but Triple H comes back with a clothesline. Triple H goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Orton delivers right hands in the corner and goes for the RKO, but Triple H counters and clubs Orton in the back of the head. Triple H comes out of the corner, but Orton counters with a power slam. Orton goes for the cover, but Triple H kicks out at two. Orton drops Triple H with the draped DDT. Orton goes for the RKO, but Triple H counters with a spine-buster. Triple H goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two.

Orton gets a roll-up for two, but Triple H counters into the cross-face submission. Orton makes it to the ropes, but Triple H goes for the Pedigree. Orton gets free and hits the RKO and goes for the cover, but Triple H kicks out at two. Orton sets up for the Punt, but Triple H blocks it and delivers the Pedigree. Triple H goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. They go the floor and Triple H slams Orton onto the announce table four times and then tosses him back into the ring. Triple H charges at Orton, but Orton hits him with an RKO and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Randy Orton

—

Footage of Jinder Mahal pinning R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Championship at an airport and then Truth pinning Mahal on the plane to get the title back is shown.

Backstage, Baron Corbin interrupts Byron Saxton. He says the referee cost him the match and says he is not going to stand for it.

—

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Strowman shoves Lashley into the corner and then each go for shoulder tackles, which have no affect. They go for a test of strength and Lashley kicks Strowman in the knee. They run the ropes and then Strowman drops Lashley with a shoulder tackle. Strowman splashes Lashley in the corner and goes for a second, but Lashley moves and slams Strowman with the running power slam. Lashley goes for the cover, but Strowman kicks out at two. Lashley applies a rear chin-lock, but Strowman fights to his feet. Lashley comes off the ropes, but Strowman takes him down with a spine-buster. Strowman runs over Lashley with shoulder tackles and then splashes him in the corner. Lashley rolls to the floor, but Strowman runs around the ring and runs him over with another shoulder tackle. Strowman runs around the ring and does it again. Strowman tosses Lashley back into the ring and splashes him in the corner again. Strowman clubs Lashley to the mat and power slams him to the mat. Strowman goes for the cover, but Lashley kicks out at two.

Strowman goes for another corner splash, but Lashley moves and Strowman hits the ring post. Strowman goes to the floor, and Lashley runs around the ring and sends Strowman into the barricade. Lashley suplexes Strowman onto the entrance ramp and tosses him back into the ring. Lashley goes for the cover, but Strowman kicks out at two. Lashley goes up top, but Strowman catches him and tosses him across the ring. Strowman delivers two power slams and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Braun Strowman

—

Ali and Samoa Joe talk about the 50-Man Battle Royal and how they are going to win it.

The video hype package for the match between Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler airs.

—

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) (w/Xavier Woods) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kingston takes Ziggler to the corner and beats him down. Kingston charges, but Ziggler moves and takes Kingston down with a dropkick. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Ziggler drops Kingston with a neck-breaker and goes for another cover, but Kingston kicks out again. Ziggler takes Ziggler down once more and goes for another cover, but Kingston kicks out yet again. Ziggler rakes Kingston’s eyes and then drops an elbow. Ziggler goes for another cover, but Kingston kicks out. Ziggler delivers a few elbow strikes and applies a rear chin-lock. Kingston fights back with elbows, but Ziggler drops him with a series of right hands. Kingston comes back and sends Ziggler into the corner, but Ziggler counters with a headbutt. Kingston comes back with a few clotheslines and a dropkick. Kingston hits the Boom Drop.

Kingston goes for the Trouble in Paradise, but Ziggler gets into the ropes. Ziggler shoves Kingston away and then drops him with a DDT. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Ziggler sends Kingston into the ring post and rakes his eyes again. Ziggler takes Kingston up top and goes for a superplex, but Kingston shoves him down to the mat. Kingston connects with a cross-body, but Ziggler rolls through and gets a two count. Ziggler goes for the Famouser, but Kingston counters. They exchange roll-ups for two counts and then Kingston drops Ziggler with the S.O.S. Kingston goes for the cover, but Ziggler kicks out at two. Kingston sends Ziggler to the floor and climbs, and takes Ziggler down with the Trust Fall. Ziggler comes back and slams Kingston into the steps and then delivers a superkick to Woods.

Kingston tosses Ziggler into the ring and goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Ziggler rolls through. Kingston sends Ziggler into the ropes and Woods delivers a shot. Kingston hits the Trouble in Paradise and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Champion: Kofi Kingston

-After the match, Byron Saxton interviews Ziggler. Ziggler says he thought Kingston was a hero, but now everyone knows and can see that Kingston is nothing but a coward. Ziggler is out-performed Kingston in every way and it should still be him. He says he demands another match with Kingston, and he wants it inside of a steel cage.

—

50-Man Battle Royal: Drew Gulak, Jinder Mahal, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Oney Lorcan, Buddy Murphy, Erik, Ivar, Ricochet, Mike Kanellis, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Xavier Woods, Heath Slater, Shelton Benjamin, Robert Roode, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, The Miz, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Samoa Joe, Cesaro, Titus O’Neil, Zack Ryder, Ali, No Way Jose, Elias, Matt Hardy, Tucker, Otis, EC3, Sunil Singh, Samir Singh, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Humberto Carrillo, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rowan, Luke Gallows, Rezar, Akam, Curt Hawkins, Akira Tozawa, The Brian Kendrick, Sin Cara, Mojo Rawley, Tony Nese, Rusev, Chad Gable, and Mansoor

Final six: Ricochet, Mansoor, Ali, Samoa Joe, Elias, Cesaro

Final two: Elias and Mansoor

Winner: Mansoor

-After the match, Mansoor says he stood in Jeddah one year ago as a WWE prospect and tonight, he won the most historic battle royal in WWE history and his dream came true.

—

The announcers runs down the current card for Stomping Grounds, which includes Bayley defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns going one-on-one with Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans, Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin, and Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship in a Steel Cage Match against Dolph Ziggler.

—

The video hype package for the match between Goldberg and The Undertaker airs.

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

Taker delivers a right hand, but Goldberg drops him with a Spear. Goldberg hits another Spear and goes for the cover, but Taker kicks out at two. Goldberg delivers right hands and sends him off the ropes, but Taker grabs him around the throat. Goldberg powers out and takes Taker down. Goldberg locks in a heel hook, but Taker fights back and busts Goldberg open with right hands. Taker wrenches Goldberg’s arm and delivers Old School. Taker deivers a chokeslam and a Tombstone. Taker goes for the cover, but Goldberg kicks out at two. Taker delivers body shots, but Goldberg takes Taker down. They exchange shots and Taker clotheslines Goldberg in the corner. Goldberg comes right back with a Spear and a Jackhammer. Goldberg goes for the cover, but Taker kicks out at two. Goldberg picks Taker up, but collapses, and then Taker chokeslams Goldberg and gets the pin fall.

Winner: The Undertaker