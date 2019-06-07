Ric Flair Slapped with $280,000 Tax Bill

According to The Daily Mail, Ric Flair was hit with a tax bill of $280,000 tax bill only days after being released from the hospital for heart surgery. The IRS and Georgia Department of Revenue have taken out liens on Flair’s five-bedroom mansion in suburban Atlanta that he shares with Wendy Barlow, which is worth $370,000. He was ordered to pay $239,871 in federal taxes and $38,703 in state taxes for what he earned between 2016 and 2018.

This isn’t the first time Flair has dealt with tax issues. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flair had tax issues in the 70s and 80s and during those times Crockett Promotions would help him because he was their star attractions. In 1990, he was hit with an $82,000 tax bill that he immediately paid. In 2000, he was hit with an $874,000 tax bill. In 2005, the IRS began to seize his WWE earnings and he owed a large amount of money to Vince McMahon due to his tax problems.