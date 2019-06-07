Double or Nothing worldwide PPV buys estimates

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Double or Nothing did better than expected when it comes to pay-per-view buys around the world.

In the latest estimates from data received, AEW’s first pay-per-view did between 98,500 and 113,000 buys two weeks ago, with approximately 71,000 of those coming from the United States. From U.S. pay-per-view orders, there seems to be a 50/50 split between traditional pay-per-view and streaming from B/R Live. Double or Nothing sold for $49.99 in the United States which translates to around $3.5 million in revenue. All that money doesn’t go to AEW though as PPV providers usually take a large chunk of that money.

Around the world, the show was sold for $20 on FITE.TV and £14.95 in the United Kingdom on ITV Box Office. In the UK, 75% of fans who ordered the show got it through ITV while the rest preferred the streaming option.