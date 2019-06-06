WWE 24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Airport Tarmac (Video)

With the Super Showdown event less than 24 hours away, one title has already changed hands. Today, Jinder Mahal pinned R-Truth on an airport tarmac, to win the WWE 24/7 Championship for the second time.

This is the 10th time the 24/7 Championship has changed hands since it was introduced by Mick Foley on the May 20th Monday Night RAW. Mahal had pinned Truth on a golf course on Sunday June 2nd to win the title, only to lose it back to Truth later that day, again on a golf course.