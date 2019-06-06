Rich Swann weighs in on Jon Moxley’s criticism of WWE

“For myself, I didn’t really have any problems but that’s me in general. Being in WWE at the time, there wasn’t really another place to go to. I’d probably say I was content and anything that was given to me, I’d work with and I didn’t have a problem. But at the time I was just getting my feet wet. An opportunity like that for me – being an African American male, 25 years old, 5’6″ at 165 pounds – those opportunities don’t come every single day. So, I was working my ass off. The comments that Mox said, I would not disagree. But everybody has their own way and own path. So, I’m not a man that’s gonna get into anybody’s business.”

source: Wrestling Inc