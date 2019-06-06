Kingston on his trip to Ghana: “It was incredible”

“It was incredible. I feel like it was very powerful for me to go back to the place I was born as the WWE champion, as somebody who has accomplished everything they’ve wanted to accomplish in life. This has always been my dream Kofi Kingstonto become a WWE superstar and WWE champion. I have always been one to motivate and inspire others. What better way of doing that than going back to my homeland and visiting with kids and people just like me, living in the same villages, same towns, and kids who might have a dream. I wanted to go back as living, breathing, tangible proof that these dreams are possible if you believe in yourself and keep on striving toward your goals. It was very powerful to have me in the flesh. It means so much more to shake somebody’s hand, a child’s hand and motivate them in that way and a true sense of belief.”

source: TV Insider