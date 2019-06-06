Dustin Rhodes Shares How Triple H Reacted To His WWE Exit

Dustin Rhodes was recently interviewed by Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk is Jericho. During the podcast, the former Goldust spoke on a wide variety of topics.

One of the most interesting parts was when he shared Triple H’s reaction to him leaving WWE.

It turns out that the two of them shared an emotional phone call after Goldust told the company that he was leaving.

Here is a quote from Rhodes:

“I get out of that meeting and I’m in the car and I’m driving back to the hotel in New York to fly out, because it was like an in and out thing, and I get a call back from Hunter [Triple H], and we’re just talking just a little bit. The tears were coming and it’s emotional, he was thanking me for everything that I’d done for them and for him because I’d known him a long, long time.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)