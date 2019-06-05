Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Super ShowDown – Updated Card
WWE has announced that The Revival will take on The Usos in a tag team match on the Super ShowDown Kickoff Show.
The @WWEUsos and #TheRevival will square off at #WWESSD Kickoff! @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE https://t.co/ZNUyX0HLQ2
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
In addition to that match, here is the rest of the card for the event:
3-on-1 Handicap Match: Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan
Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade
Singles Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman
Singles Match: Goldberg vs. The Undertaker
50-Man Battle Royal
Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Triple H
WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler