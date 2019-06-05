Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Super ShowDown – Updated Card

WWE has announced that The Revival will take on The Usos in a tag team match on the Super ShowDown Kickoff Show.

In addition to that match, here is the rest of the card for the event:

3-on-1 Handicap Match: Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade

Singles Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

Singles Match: Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

50-Man Battle Royal

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Triple H

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler