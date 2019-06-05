Mickie James needs knee surgery

Mickie James has confirmed she recently injured her ACL and surgery is required.

James set the record straight via Instagram Live and said she had an MRI done after suffering an injury over the weekend and it was determined her ACL is injured.

“I don’t know how long I’m gonna be out. I don’t know when I’m gonna have to get surgery, but it’s gonna be awhile,” she explained in the video.

The injury occurred on Saturday night during a live event in Texas while James was wrestling against Carmella.