Moxley wins the IWGP United States title in first NJPW match

In his first match with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jon Moxley won the IWGP United States title during yesterday’s Best of the Super Juniors finals at the Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Moxley defeated Juice Robinson in the second-to-last match of the show with a modified version of the Dirty Deeds. He made his entrance through the crowd just like The Shield used to do and wore shorts with a gold trim, knee pads, and amateur wrestling shoes, a very different look from his Dean Ambrose WWE days.

The former WWE champion will be full-time with All Elite Wrestling once the company starts the weekly television show on TNT but until then he is free to take outside bookings.

You can see his entrance and win below.