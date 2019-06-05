6/5/19 WWE NXT UK Recap: The Hunt, Kay Lee Ray in Action; Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender’s Main Event

The show opens with a hype video for tonight’s main event: Joe Coffey vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Dave Mastiff vs. Travis Banks, where the winner will become the number one contender for the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph are on commentary.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Hunt (Primate and Wild Boar) vs. Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley

Primate and Huxley start the match with a lock-up. Primate drops Huxley to the mat and Boar tags in. Boar clubs Huxley across the back and delivers a few forearm shots. Huxley comes back and takes Boar down with a Thesz Press and T-Bone tags in. T-Bone delivers right hands in the corner and then kicks Boar in the back. Huxley tags back in and he and T-Bone both kick Boar in the head. Huxley delivers a knee strike and tags in T-Bone. T-Bone takes Boar down with a gut-wrench suplex and goes for the cover, but Boar kicks out at two. T-Bone kicks Boar in the face a few times and then delivers a right hand as well. Huxley tags in, but Primate does as well.

Primate takes T-Bone out and drops Huxley with a few clotheslines. Primate suplexes Huxley to the mat and kicks T-Bone to the floor. Boar takes T-Bone out on the floor and then tags back in. Primate and Boar slam Huxley to the mat and Primate tags back in. Primate and Boar go up top and deliver a double diving headbutt to Huxley and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Hunt

-After the match, Mark Coffey an Wolfgang attack and beat down The Hunt.

—

A video hype package for Kay Lee Ray is shown. She is in action next.

—

Next week: Ilja Dragunov vs. Joseph Conners

An announcement for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff is made. The event will take place on Saturday, August 31st.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Kay Lee Ray vs. Kasey Owens

They lock up and Ray applies a wrist-lock. Ray wrenches Owens’ arm, but Owens catches her in a roll-up for one. Ray decks Owens with a right hand and delivers a forearm in the corner. Owens comes back with a boot to the face and goes up top, but Ray catches her and kicks Owens to the floor. Ray clubs Owens across the back and tosses her back into the ring. Ray applies a standing arm-bar and a wrist-lock and then drops Owens to the mat. Ray goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Owens slaps Ray across the face, but Ray comes back with a dropkick. Ray delivers a series of rights and lefts and then slams her in the corner. Owens comes back and slams Ray into the corner and delivers forearm shots.

Ray comes back with a kick to the face, but Owens counters with more forearms. Owens delivers double knees in the corner and goes for a kick, but Ray moves and kicks Owens in the face. Ray delivers the Gory Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

—

A video hype package for Imperium (Walter, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel) is shown.

—

Footage from three weeks ago when Jinny introduced Jazzy Gabert is shown. Jinny and Gabert are backstage and Jinny says a woman of wealth knows what to do to have things work in her favor. She says she knew she would either have to fight or befriend Gabert, and she knew what to do. She says it takes real intelligence to get to the top, and that is exactly where she is going. She says if anyone gets in her way, Gabert will take care of them.

The NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Grizzled Young Veterans, make their way to the ring. Zack Gibson says they were begged to not come out and make a fuss, but he has to get something off of his chest. He says they have been told they have to defend their titles at the Download Festival. He says Johnny Saint actually expects him to walk through muddy fields in his custom made wrestling boots while bands butcher music in the background. He says they are the locker room leaders and they need to be treated with respect. Gibson says when they are unhappy, the entire locker room will be unhappy. Gibson tells Saint to sort it out.

—

Next week: British Strong Style vs. Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (WWE United Kingdom Championship) Fatal Four-Way Match: Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks

Banks spears Devlin to the mat and battle to the floor as Mastiff and Coffey battle in the ring. Mastiff and Coffey knock each other to the floor and charge at each other with shoulder blocks. Banks comes through the ring with a suicide dive, but Mastiff catches him and throws him into the barricade. Devlin does the same with Coffey, but Coffey throws him into the barricade. Mastiff and Coffey finally take each other down. Devlin and Banks get into the ring and Banks spears Devlin down. Banks delivers a few chops, but Coffey gets into the ring. Banks delivers chops to him as well and then kicks Devlin and Coffey. Banks suplexes Devlin and then delivers uppercuts to Coffey and Devlin in the corners. Devlin comes out, but Banks trips him up and he falls into Coffey in the corner. Mastiff gets back into the ring and suplexes Banks to the mat.

Mastiff delivers a couple suplexes to Coffey as well, and then Devlin for good measure. Coffey comes back with uppercuts to Mastiff and then delivers a power slam. Coffey goes for the cover, but Mastiff kicks out at two. Banks comes back, but Coffey grabs him and swings him around in the ring. Devlin comes in, but Coffey lifts him on his shoulders and spins he and Banks together. Coffey slams Banks to the mat and goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Coffey grabs Devlin and swings him around. Coffey slams Devlin to the mat and goes for the cover, but Devlin kicks out at two. Devlin comes back and slam Coffey into the ring post and them stomps away on him. Devlin tosses Coffey to the floor and then delivers a standing moonsault to Banks. Devlin goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two.

Mastiff gets onto the apron, but Devlin dropkicks him to the floor. Devlin slams Banks into the corner and then delivers a back-breaker. Coffey gets back into the ring, as does Mastiff, and they, with Banks, knock Devlin around for a bit. Coffey delivers an uppercut to Banks and charges, but Banks moves and sends Coffey into the corner. Mastiff drops Banks with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Devlin gets back in the ring and delivers a headbutt to Mastiff that busts both of them open. Banks dropkicks Devlin to the corner, and then Mastiff sends Banks and Coffey to the corner. He cannonballs both of them and goes for the cover on Coffey, but Devlin breaks it up with a moonsault. Devlin slams Mastiff across the face, but Mastiff slams him to the mat. Mastiff goes for the cover, but Banks breaks it up.

Banks comes off the ropes and takes Devlin down with a Spanish Fly. Coffey takes Mastiff out with a cross-body and drops Devlin with All the Best for the Bells. Coffey goes for the cover, but Mastiff breaks it up. Banks comes off the ropes and drops Devlin with the Slice of Heaven and the Kiwi Crusher and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the WWE United Kingdom Championship: Travis Banks