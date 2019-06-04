“three months of U.S. Marine Corps boot camp and you can trash talk like no other”

“Let me tell you: three months of United States Marine Corps boot camp and you can trash talk like no other. For three months, from start to finish, the morning I woke up to the minute I went to bed, that’s all they ever did which is where the term ‘nasties’ comes from because in the Marines Corps, it doesn’t matter how fast you were, how smart you were, you were always a nasty thing. They could always find something that wasn’t good enough and whether it was a second too late in a run or if you did a push up too slow, you were a nasty thing. The reason they said that was to always keep you motivated, to keep you working harder. Other than that, my dad had a pretty sharp tongue as well. That really helped me be able to come up with the verbiage needed to keep the crap talking and make everyone else stand down. If you have something to say about me, I promise you, I have three more things I could say back about you.”

Source: sportingnews.com