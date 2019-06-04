Omega on Moxley: “I can’t lose to a guy that came from that place”

Kenny Omega On Possibly Losing To Jon Moxley…. I Can’t Lose To A Guy From ‘That Place’

While speaking to Alicia Atout, Omega said he can’t lose to a guy from “that place,” referencing WWE (or a subtle shot at Cincinnati?)

“Now that Moxley is a part of us, and I get to get first crack at him, I feel like maybe that’s in my wheelhouse too. It’ll be just as exciting for me, hopefully, as it is for the fans. And now I really have something to train for. Because I can’t lose to a guy that came from that place, you know what I mean?

There’s a little bit of pride on the line. So, Jericho, what we have is not over. You got “Hangman,” and “Hangman” is young, up-and-coming, and once he heals that knee, he’s gonna be 100 percent. And I don’t know if he’s – I don’t know if Jericho can handle him in the current state.”

Full Interview here