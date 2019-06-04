Mike and Maria Kanellis look to be on their way out of WWE

It seems like Mike Kanellis might be getting a bit of attention now on 205 Live, but it could be too late.

WWE posted a social media update asking if a new contender has emerged for Tony Nese’s WWE Cruiserweight Title referring to Kanellis. This wasn’t met with the enthusiasm that one would assume from Maria Kanellis.

If sounds like Mike and Maria Kanellis might be still counting down the days until their WWE contracts are up.

We will just have to see if they re-sign with WWE or decide to take a chance on the indies. The pro wrestling landscape seems pretty welcoming for two stars with the name value like Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis has.

Now you pay attention? Hahaha…. 2 weeks. https://t.co/axPz1Hi3a9 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 4, 2019

(Pwguru)