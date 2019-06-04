List of talent reportedly trying out for NXT UK

Here’s a list of talent reportedly trying out for NXT UK on Wednesday…

* Rhio – a 22 years old. She has a background in martial arts and has wrestled for Tidal, TNT, MEW, and PCW.

* Shax – Six-year veteran who has wrestled for WrestleGate, Pro Wrestling CHAOS and Southside. She has a burlesque gimmick and is also Does a burlesque gimmick and is the girlfriend of UK wrestler No Fun Dunne.

* Kanji – Graduate from Stixx’s wrestling school in Nottingham, England. She won the Defiant Wrestling women’s title late in 2018.

* Debbie Keitel – Former TV present and regular in OTT out of Ireland.

* Candy Floss (pictured above) – She has previously appeared as an enhancement talent for NXT UK.

* Jayde – She’s a veteran who has worked for HOPE, Southside, Kamikaze Pro, and IWL.

* Jessica Light – She is a trainee from Zack Gibson’s wrestling school.

* Heather – She is a trainee from Marty Jones’ wrestling school.

* Valkyrie (not to be confused with Taya Valkyrie)

(sources: Wrestletalk.com, angrymarks.com, & PWinsider)