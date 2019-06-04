Brock’s MITB cash-in does not happen on Raw…but says it’s for Super ShowDown

As expected, WWE pulled a bait-and-switch on the Brock Lesnar MITB briefcase cash-in which was originally advertised for Raw yesterday.

Lesnar was indeed in attendance and beat up Seth Rollins after the Universal champion was taken out by Baron Corbin. A referee was there ready to make the match official but despite being urged by Heyman, Lesnar decided not to cash in and said he’ll do it at Super ShowDown this Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins did not have a good night and ended up doing the stretcher job complete with an ambulance trip out of the arena.

The Universal champion will be taking on Baron Corbin with the title on the line this Friday.