6/4/19 WWE 205 Live Recap: Gulak vs. Tozawa; Daivari vs. Lorcan Main Event

The opening credits roll. Aiden English, Nigel McGuinness, and Vic Joseph are on commentary. Tonight’s main event: Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar

Before the match, Drew Gulak attacks Dar. He slams him into the LED board and then dropkicks him into the steps. Referees and Drake Maverick rush out to stop him and then Tozawa tells him to get into the ring and Maverick makes the match.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

Tozawa backs Gulak into the corner and delivers a series of right hands. Tozawa delivers forearm shots, but Gulak fights back with a few chops. Tozawa delivers a hurricanrana and a Shining Wizard. Tozawa goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out. Tozawa delivers chops and then takes Gulak down and stomps away on him. Gulak fights back with a fall-away slam. Gulak kicks Tozawa on the mat and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out. Gulak tosses Tozawa to the floor and delivers a chop. Gulak tosses Tozawa back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gulak applies a neck wrench submission, but Tozawa elbows free. Tozawa goes for the Octopus submission, but Gulak slams him to the mat.

Gulak delivers a gut-wrench suplex and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out. Gulak applies a rear chin-lock, but Tozawa elbows free. Gulak comes back and drops a few elbows to Tozawa and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out again. Gulak wrenches Tozawa’s neck again and delivers another elbow. Gulak goes back to the rear chin-lock, but Tozawa gets free and sends Gulak to the floor. Tozawa goes for a suicide dive, but Gulak moves before Tozawa can leave the ring. Tozawa comes out the other side and takes Gulak out. Tozawa slams Gulak into the announce table and then takes him out with another suicide dive. Tozawa tosses Gulak back into the ring and delivers a missile dropkick. Tozawa goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two.

Tozawa comes off the ropes and applies the Octopus submission, but Gulak makes it to the ropes. Tozawa charges at Gulak, but Gulak drops him with a face-buster. Gulak locks in a Texas Cloverleaf, but Tozawa gets free. Gulak sends Tozawa off the ropes and drops him with a headbutt. Gulak connects with a gut-wrench suplex and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Tozawa comes back and delivers a couple basement dropkicks and goes up top. Tozawa sets up for the Senton, but Gulak climbs up and delivers a superplex. Gulak delivers a neck-breaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Drew Gulak

Mike and Maria Kanellis cut a promo. Mike says he hates the idea that he isn’t considered the best, because he was the best when he debuted two years ago and he is the best now. He says he proved he is the best when he beat The Brian Kendrick last week. He says it’s about time the guys around here start paying attention, and then says the WWE Cruiserweight Championship is the most important title to him. He tells Drake Maverick to send the best cruiserweights to face him, because he is better than the best.

Tony Nese is backstage for an interview. Nese says he just saw what happened and no one knows what Gulak is capable of better than he does. Nese says he doesn’t agree with Maverick sanctioning that match, and he still wants to face Tozawa. He says whenever Maverick makes the decision, he will be ready.

Lucha House Party is backstage for a promo. They say after they beat Lars Sullivan, they will be happy to take on The Singh Brothers.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari

Lorcan goes after Daivari’s ear, but Daivari backs into the corner. They lock up for a test of strength and Daivari gets the advantage. Lorcan fights back and applies a standing surfboard submission. Lorcan drives his knee into Daivari’s back, but Daivari turns it into a surfboard submission of his own. Lorcan kicks himself free and then applies a wrist-lock into an arm-bar. Daivari shoves him off, but Lorcan drops him with a shoulder tackle. Lorcan delivers an uppercut and then connects with a cross-body. Lorcan goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at two. Lorcan stomps onto Daivari’s fingers, but Daivari counters with a knee to the midsection. Lorcan comes back with an arm-bar, but Daivari turns it into a wrist-lock.

Lorcan turns it back into an arm-bar and then gets the full extension, but Daivari makes it to the ropes. Daivari goes to the floor and Lorcan goes after him. Daivari gets back into the ring and Lorcan follows. Daivari goes for an elbow, but Lorcan dodges it. Lorcan delivers an uppercut and climbs the ropes, but Daivari cuts him off with a neck-breaker. Lorcan and Daivari exchange shots and then Lorcan goes back to work on Daivari’s arm. Daivari comes back with a clothesline from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Lorcan kicks out at two. Daivari stomps away on Lorcan and then chokes him over the ropes while raking his eyes. Lorcan comes back with a series of chops, but Daivari kicks him in the midsection and sends him to the corner.

Daivari connects with a corner clothesline and then slams Lorcan to the mat. Daivari goes for the cover, but Lorcan kicks otut at two. Daivari goes up top and goes for the splash, but Lorcan dodges it. Lorcan connects with body shots and then drops Daivari with an uppercut. Lorcan delivers another uppercut in the corner and connects with a suplex. Lorcan delivers the Blockbuster and goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at two. Daivari comes back and goes for the hammer-lock lariat, but Lorcan gets free. Daivari delivers a superkick and goes up top. Daivari comes off the ropes, but Lorcan delivers an arm-breaker. Lorcan goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at two. Lorcan delivers a series of chops, but Daivari shoves him into the corner.

Daivari locks in the Million Dollar Dream and then slams Lorcan to the mat with the Persian Drop. Daivari goes up top and delivers the Persian Lion and goes for the cover, but Lorcan rolls him up with a crucifix pin and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

-After the match, Daivari charges at Lorcan but Lorcan low-bridges him and Daivari crashes to the floor.