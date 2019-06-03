Pete Rosenberg on WWE: “Still didn’t have room for me there”

“When I came back to WWE and I was ready to work WrestleMania, those who make the decisions on those things, Michael Cole, were no longer interested in using me for that. So WrestleMania came to New York City where I’ve been promoting it for four/five months prior. Even when I was no longer traveling and they said, ‘We don’t have a place for you on WrestleMania.’ They couldn’t even squeeze me on that make shift Watch Along show with eighty people talking at the same time. Still didn’t have room for me there. Couldn’t put me anywhere. Ok.”

source: ESPN.com