MVP: “s**t is still surreal for me”





“I look back and I say, OK, from where I was to where I am… s**t is still surreal for me. I remember sitting in my prison bunk as a teenager with who knows how much time left in prison wondering what could I do for a living as a convicted felon. Fast forward and I’m standing in the wrestling ring at WrestleMania across from Chris Benoit, my favorite f**king wrestler, and I’m looking around like, this is not really happening, man. Any minute now a prison guard is going to kick my bunk and tell me to wake the f**k up. As Booker T once told me, ‘Naw, little brother. You wide awake. Live it.'”

source: Vice.com