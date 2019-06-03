Konnan on Silver King: “it’s a horrible loss and very sad”

“Silver King was a guy who at a young age was like a prodigy. I remember going to Mexico as a fan and there were only two young guys that they used. Back then everyone in the main event was a veteran – you’ve been in the business 10 years plus. But there were only two guys that were really young – Silver King and Eddie Guerrero. That just showed you how great he was. Like any brother in this business that goes through the grind that we all go through, it’s a horrible loss and very sad. It’s very sad.”

source: Wrestling Inc.