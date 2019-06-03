Impact pulls their champion from surprise Double or Nothing appearance

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact World champion Brian Cage was set to be a surprise at the All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing pay-per-view last week but the plug was pulled by Impact when he was backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

While it was not revealed what role he was going to have, Johnson reports that when he was backstage, officials at Impact Wrestling found out that he was there and quickly got in touch with Cage and told him that he cannot appear because of his contract with the company.

Cage has been out injured ever since he won the Impact World title at the Rebellion pay-per-view and has not wrestled since. He will be back at the next PPV, Slammiversary, in July.

Cage was not the only Impact star to be at Double or Nothing. Tommy Dreamer, who works for Impact but has no contract, appeared and wrestled during the Casino Battle Royale.