Triple H explains why NXT UK Takeover is on same day as AEW’s All Out

August 31 will be a good day for wrestling fans because there will be three shows running on the same day, two of which will be going on during the same time.

New Japan Pro Wrestling was the first to announce their Royal Quest show at the Copper Box Arena in London on that date. This will be NJPW’s first major show in Europe. All Elite Wrestling will hold their second pay-per-view, All Out, at Hoffman Estates, Illinois and the Sears Center. And now, WWE announced yesterday that NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff will also be held on the same day.

The NXT UK Takeover and NJPW Royal Quest shows will be going on at the same time but thanks to time difference, both shows will end way before All Out begins. NXT UK Takeover will start at 3PM ET, which is 8PM local time. All Out is set to start at 8PM ET, or 1AM in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the press after NXT Takeover: XXV, Triple H shot down the rumors that WWE booked that day on purpose and said that the date was booked way before WrestleMania 35.

“Contrary to I’m sure some of the buzz, the date of August 31 is a date we’ve had for along time. That building has been booked with us in Cardiff…geez…long before WrestleMania 35 I think,” Triple H said.

He added that they didn’t announce it before because it was not the right time and they didn’t want to announce something which was six months out.

“Tonight was the right night to do it, it had nothing to do with anybody else, to be honest. We will take place live in prime time in the UK and be on in the afternoon here in the United States, so, it is what it is.”