R-Truth Loses, Then Regains, the 24/7 Title on a Golf Course

Jun 2, 2019 - by Michael Riba

WWE has posted the following video on Twitter, which shows Carmella and R-Truth on a golf outing. Truth is attacked by Jinder Mahal, who pins him to win the title. Truth comes right back and pins Mahal to win the title and escapes with Carmella. Truth is now a three-time 24/7 Champion.

Post Category: Results     Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Bobbi Tyler

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal