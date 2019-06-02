R-Truth Loses, Then Regains, the 24/7 Title on a Golf Course

WWE has posted the following video on Twitter, which shows Carmella and R-Truth on a golf outing. Truth is attacked by Jinder Mahal, who pins him to win the title. Truth comes right back and pins Mahal to win the title and escapes with Carmella. Truth is now a three-time 24/7 Champion.