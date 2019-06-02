Lyle Williams passes away

Lyle Williams was such an awesome guy! Hard working, loved wrestling & he was an excellent photographer. I always enjoyed seeing him and catching up. Lyle- you were loved by many and you’ll be missed sorely. Rest In Peace, my friend. ❤️ https://t.co/AXetTeYNQy

Lyle Williams was a large part of professional wrestling in Philadelphia for the last 20+ years.

Words cannot express the amount of sadness felt right now.

Lyle was a friend, a photographer, but most of all family. We will miss you.

— STREAMING NOW – CZW TANGLED WEB! (@combatzone) June 2, 2019