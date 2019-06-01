WWE 24 episode on Ronda Rousey airing on Monday following Raw

The WWE 24 episode on Ronda Rousey will finally air this coming Monday immediately following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw on the WWE Network.

The episode was supposed to air months ago but it was postponed several times. It has been in production since Rousey first arrived at the Royal Rumble in 2018.

Titled WWE 24: Revolutionary: The Year of Ronda Rousey, this documentary will chronicle Rousey’s arrival, her first WrestleMania, chasing the Raw Women’s title, life in WWE, and the first ever all-women WrestleMania main event.

The former champion, who lost the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania in her first WWE singles loss, has since departed WWE in hopes of starting a family, with her wrestling career on hold until a decision is taken following the “baby-making” period.

WWE 24 documentaries often receive rave reviews from fans due to the unprecedented backstage access and filmography. The last WWE 24 focused on Becky Lynch and aired just a few weeks ago.