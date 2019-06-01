Video: The Sandman returns to Impact

Jun 1, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
SANDMAN returned to #IMPACT and came to the aid of Eddie Edwards in his Street Fight against @realkillerkross!
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on May 31, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
@therealrvd, @thetommydreamer & Sabu were in a hardcore war against @moosenation69, @official_ego & @walking_weapon on #IMPACT!
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on May 31, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT
