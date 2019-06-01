“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Loved Cody versus Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing

Jun 1, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Ted DiBiase Sr. was a big fan of Cody and Dustin Rhodes’ match at AEW Double or Nothing. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to praise both competitors, saying that the match “stole the show”:

